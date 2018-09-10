Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will close for maintenance Monday



The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will close for annual maintenance beginning Monday, September 10, 2018 with a tentative reopening date of Monday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m.

“This year’s shut-down will provide an opportunity to replace the counter rope, bearings and bushings along with comprehensive mechanical and electrical testing on numerous tramway systems.” says Tramway Vice President of Maintenance Nicholas Clesceri. “This year’s scheduled projects are in addition to our regular tramway maintenance tasks that are completed during our annual shutdown period.”

Adds Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols, “The tramway runs seven-days-a-week, year-round, so—while we regret the inconvenience our annual closure causes—this time allows us to complete projects we cannot do when we are open to the public.”

