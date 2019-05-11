Palm Spring PD say one person injured in overnight shooting
PSPD says one person shot and injured
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Just before 2 am, Palm Springs police officers responded to the Downtown parking structure located at 275 S. Indian Canyon Drive, after a report of shots fired.
Officers say they were unable to locate any evidence of a shooting at the time, but about an hour later, a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries was reported at Eisenhower Medical Center. The victim apparently told ER staff he had been shot in Palm Springs.
PSPD is seeking assistance in this investigation from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department or report information anonymously to Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.
