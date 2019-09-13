Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to crash in Desert Hot Springs

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department announced closed several major roads for a couple of hours following a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to DHSPD, at around 12:25 p.m., officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle near the area of Ocotillo Road and Estrella Avenue. When officers located the stolen vehicle, a male suspect immediately fled the scene. Officers then tried to box-in the suspect at Palm Drive and Estrella Avenue, but were unsuccessful.

Police say the suspect then deliberately veered the vehicle head-on into a police vehicle driven by a Desert Hot Springs Detective, causing a crash. The detective was not injured in the crash.

After the crash, police say the suspect continued to drive erratically along Palm Drive until he struck a vehicle on Palm Dr. and Pierson Boulevard. The victim in this crash remains hospitalized in critical condition at Desert Regional Medical Center.

After the second crash, the suspect fled from the stolen vehicle, leading to a short foot pursuit. The suspect was apprehended and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. The suspect sustained moderate injuries during one of the crashes and was transported to Desert Regional. He is currently in police custody

Police closed Pierson Boulevard and Palm Drive. Pierson Boulevard is closed from Cactus Drive to Ocotillo Road. Palm Drive is closed from Acoma Avenue to 1st Street. All roads are now back open, police confirmed.

The California Highway Patrol is assisting DHSPD with the investigation into the crash. Stay with News Channel for any updates.