Palm Desert to break ground San Pablo revitalization project

Joe Galli - KESQ & CBS Local 2

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The city of Palm Desert is moving forward with a new downtown area Wednesday breaking ground on a reimagined stretch of San Pablo Avenue. The city specifically wants to turn it into a key artery in a revitalized city center where walking, biking, and fun are the focus.

Some changes the city will be putting in include new shade trees and landscaping, wider sidewalks, pocket parks, enhanced bike lanes. For drivers, they will eventually see a new roundabout at San Pablo and San Gorgonio Way and a "road diet" that will narrow the wide, four-lane road to one lane in each direction.

These elements were demonstrated back in May of 2016 with vision San Pablo which gave locals an idea of how it would all work. The city says its a way to enhance the connection between El Paseo, Palm Desert Civic Center, and College of the Desert.

The groundbreaking is scheduled to occur later today at 9 a.m. on San Pablo Avenue just north of Alessandro Drive.

