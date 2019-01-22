Palm Desert's first cannabis shop opens its doors
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Palm Desert's first cannabis shop officially opened its doors Monday.
West Coast Cannabis Club held a ribbon cutting ceremony at their its location on Highway 111 and Deep Canyon. This marks the second location to open in the east valley.
The shop carries everything from marijuana flower, vaporizer pens, and CBD lotions. Kenneth Churchill, the company's CEO, says that the majority of their customers tend to skew older, looking to cope with pain.
"Over 50 percent of our customers here have been over the age of 50 and most of them are looking for things that are going to help them with pain and sleep aids and a lot of other health symptoms," Churchill said.
Churchill says the company's biggest goal is to be transparent and open with people. They want to show the public that there is nothing scary going on at the shop.
West Coast Cannabis Club is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
