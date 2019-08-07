Palm Desert pursuit suspect held on no bail

PALM DESERT, Calif. - A man arrested Tuesday morning in Palm Desert after leading Riverside County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit in Palm Desert has been identified.

26-year-old Coachella resident Jose Matus is currently being held on no bail in the Indio Jail. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, he faces charges including felony evading, DUI, hit-and-run, and a felony parole violation.

At 11:07 a.m., deputies responded near the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Town Center Way in Palm Desert for a reference of a person with an outstanding felony warrant. According to RSO, they found Matus driving a gray Toyota erratically and initiated a pursuit. The erratic driving then continued, with Matus crashing into multiple vehicles near Highway 74 and Mountain View Drive, before coming to a stop on Kavanaugh Court.

He was taken into custody on Kavanaugh Court, near the intersection of Homestead Road and Alamo Drive at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday.

No one sustained injuries during the pursuit or following arrest.