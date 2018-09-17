Palm Desert man threatens class action lawsuit against So Cal Edison

PALM DESERT, Calif. - During a recent power outage, Palm Desert resident Ray Russo says information provided to him by a So Cal Edison field manager is now leading him to consider a class action lawsuit against the company.

Russo contacted CBS Local 2 with his complaint against the utility, and CBS Local 2's Tom Tucker investigated his claim, and contacted So Cal Edison to get their response.

To learn more about Russo's gripe, and to find out how Edison is responding, be sure to tune in tonight, for "CBS Local 2 News at 5:30" to watch the full report.