Palm Desert Little Caesars robbed
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A Little Caesars in Palm Desert was robbed Friday afternoon, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
At 2:21 p.m. Friday, a man entered the business, which is located near the intersection of Highway 111 and Portola Avenue, and demanded money from the cashier. An undisclosed amount of cash was given to the suspect from the register, then the suspect fled.
Suspect description
- Hispanic adult male
- 5'8", 160 lbs
- Short dark hair, goatee
- Wearing a gray button-down shirt and dark shorts
- Vehicle is a white 4-door sedan of an unknown make and model
The investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported relating to this incident.
No additional information was provided by RSO.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15