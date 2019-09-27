Palm Desert Little Caesars robbed

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A Little Caesars in Palm Desert was robbed Friday afternoon, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

At 2:21 p.m. Friday, a man entered the business, which is located near the intersection of Highway 111 and Portola Avenue, and demanded money from the cashier. An undisclosed amount of cash was given to the suspect from the register, then the suspect fled.

Suspect description

Hispanic adult male

5' 8 " , 160 lbs

8 , 160 lbs Short dark hair, goatee

Wearing a gray button-down shirt and dark shorts

Vehicle is a white 4-door sedan of an unknown make and model

#PalmDesert

The investigation remains ongoing.



🔲Suspect description: Hispanic male adult, 5’8, 160, short dark hair, goatee, wearing gray button down short sleeve shirt, dark shorts.



🔲 Suspect vehicle: White unk make/model 4-door sedan.



No additional info available. https://t.co/aJ87TQcBjL — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) September 27, 2019

The investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported relating to this incident.

No additional information was provided by RSO.