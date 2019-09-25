Palm Desert Chamber hosts Business Advocacy Luncheon

PD Chamber holds luncheon in Indian Wells

Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their Business Advocacy Legislative Luncheon featuring former NFL head coach Jim Mora, Senator Jeff Stone, Assemblyman Chad Mayes, Kamala Harris representatives.

The event focused on the importance of leadership and teamwork as there are similarities between running a business and leading a team. Palm Desert's council member had more about what's next for businesses in the city.

"Regardless of vacancy, we want to reinvigorate and re-energize El Paseo and that effort is underway," says Sabby Jonathan, council member of Palm Desert.

The CEO and president of Palm Desert's Chamber of Commerce explained why the event was held in Indian Wells and not at a Palm Desert location.

"About 60% of our businesses are in Palm Desert but 40% are outside of the city of Palm Desert. The Hyatt happens to be a great member of ours. They are very supportive of us. They have great space, and so we kind of wanted to get out and diversify," says Todd Rhoden.

The next chamber event coming up is the 55th Annual Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade & Festival on October 27, 2019 at Palms to Pines Shopping Center in Palm Desert.