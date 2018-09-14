Palm Desert breakfast event held to review veterans initiatives

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Initiatives benefiting Riverside County veterans will be discussed today during the Riverside County Veterans' Advisory Committee legislative breakfast in Sun City Palm Desert.



The free 9 a.m. breakfast will be held at Coco's Bakery Restaurant at 78375 Varner Road and include updates on recent legislative initiatives and a look ahead toward upcoming efforts to improve the lives of veterans.



``Veterans have shown love of country and patriotic service above self,'' said Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, who is slated to be a guest speaker at the event. ``Just as veterans have answered the call to serve in the Armed Forces to be there for us, we need to be there for them. At a county level, and with veterans' service organizations and military service organizations, I am proud we are working on many initiatives to enhance services for veterans and their families.''



Reservations are not required to attend Friday's breakfast.



Veterans seeking assistance with VA claims and medical services, obtaining records, and accessing their earned benefits including compensation,

pension, medical care, education and housing should contact the Riverside County Department of Veterans' Services at (951) 955-3060 or visit their Coachella Valley office at 44199 Monroe Street in Indio.

