Palm Desert bank robbery suspect description released

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has released additional information about a suspect who robbed a Palm Desert bank Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Department initially described the suspect who took an undisclosed amount of money from the Pacific Premier Bank located near the intersection of Washington Street and Fred Waring Drive at around 4:41 p.m. as an "Adult male...Wearing black hat, dark sweater, white t-shirt, and blue jeans."

On Tuesday, additional information was released, specifying that the man was in his 30's or 40's with an average or medium build. He was also described as wearing eyeglasses.

His race is believed to be either Hispanic or Caucasian.

After the robbery, the suspect fled the scene heading northbound on Washington.

Bank robbery in Palm Desert

This is the third bank robbery in the Coachella Valley in the past week.

Last Monday, the Wells Fargo located near the River in Rancho Mirage was robbed. On Friday, the Rabobank near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Cook Street was also robbed.

No arrests have been made in either bank robbery. Vasquez said they are looking into whether this is the same suspect from either of those two bank robberies.

Not civilians or bank staff were harmed during the incident.

Anyone with information relating to this crime is urged to contact Palm Desert Sheriff's Station investigators at 760-836-1600.