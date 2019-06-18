Palm Desert bank robbed, suspect on the loose
3rd bank robbery in a week
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a bank robbery in Palm Desert
RSO confirmed to News Channel 3 that a Pacific Premier Bank, located near the intersection Washington Street and Fred Waring Drive, along the border of Indian Wells near the Tennis Gardens, was robbed. The incident was reported at approximately 4:41 p.m.
The RSO spokesperson said an adult male fled the location with an undisclosed amount of money.
Authorities have established a perimeter and are looking for the suspect. No description is available at this time, an RSO spokesperson told News Channel 3.
This is the third bank robbery in the Coachella Valley in the past week.
Last Monday, the Wells Fargo located near the River in Rancho Mirage was robbed. On Friday, the Rabobank near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Cook Street was also robbed.
RSO said they are looking into whether it is the same suspect as the other robberies.
A News Channel 3 crews is at the scene, stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.
