Palm Desert ATM robbery suspects arrested

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Two men who allegedly took part in an armed robbery at a Palm Desert ATM were in custody today.



Marco Hernandez, 24, of Palm Desert, and Joshua Stratton, 37, of Desert Hot Springs, are accused in the Monday afternoon robbery at an ATM in the 74900 block of Country Club Drive.

At 2:40 p.m., one of the men allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint while wearing a mask, ``took an undisclosed amount of money'' from the victim and fled the scene, according to sheriff's Investigator Armando Munoz, who said the victim was not harmed during the holdup.

Deputies did not disclose what led them to identify Hernandez and Stratton as suspects, but said Hernandez was arrested Tuesday, when law enforcement served a search warrant at a home in the 77700 block of Michigan Drive in Palm Desert.



Stratton was arrested Wednesday at a home in the 65900 block of Cahuilla Drive in Desert Hot Springs, where investigators found ``evidence connected to the robbery,'' as well as ``an illegal assault rifle,'' Munoz said. The rifle was not the firearm used in the ATM robbery.



Both men were being held on $35,000 bail.

