Palm Canyon wash storm debris removal project begins in Palm Springs

The Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District began the Palm Canyon Wash storm debris removal project today in an effort to clear the wash for future storms and reduce flood risk.

The county initiated the debris sediment removal project after a storm on Valentine's Day in February left debris in and around the Palm Canyon Wash in South Palm Springs, according to Amy Blaisdell, Palm Springs' communications director.

District officials expect 200 dump loads of debris to be removed each day, with the ultimate goal of restoring the capacity of the wash for future storms and reducing the flood risk to the adjacent communities.

Drivers can expect increased truck traffic on East Palm Canyon Drive for the duration of the project, which should conclude by March 31. Trucks will be accessing East Palm Canyon near Escoba Drive and Ponderosa Way, traveling east into Cathedral City.

The work will be done on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.