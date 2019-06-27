Pair with materials to build explosives and guns arrested in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Two 20-year-old Desert Hot Springs residents were arrested on numerous weapons charges on Wednesday after a warrant was served on the 67700 block of Hatchet Cactus Drive.

According to a news release issued by the city of Desert Hot Springs, Desert Hot Springs Police Department detectives took Naomi Medina and Kevin Boykin after "evidence indicative of manufacturing handguns and rifles" and "materials to build explosive devices" were located in the residence.

Boykin and Medina were booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional facility in Banning. As of Thursday morning, both suspects remained in custody on $25,000 bail, according to county jail records. They were arrested at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday.

They are set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Friday morning at 8:00 a.m.

Explosive device recovered from the scene.

They both face six weapons charges, five felonies and one misdemeanor.

