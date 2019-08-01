Fire burns workshop in Indio Hills
30 firefighters work to put out fire
INDIO HILLS, Calif. - Cal Fire is on scene of a commercial structure fire on Pace Lane near Dillon Road in the Indio Hills.
The Pace Fire started shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Battalion Chief Bonifacio De La Cruz says first arriving crews reported propane tanks exploding. Crews sawed through the metal building to distinguish flames inside the structure. De La Cruz says the building was mostly occupied with lumber and propane tanks.
Multiple engines and breathing support were called to the scene.
Firefighters say it was confined to a 2,000 square foot workshop, on a four acre plot of land, and included multiple vehicles.
The fire was contained around 10:30 Wednesday. There are no reports of injuries.
