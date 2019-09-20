Overturned cement truck slows traffic on I-10 eastbound

INDIO, Calif.- - An accident involving an overturned cement truck and a big rig slowed traffic on Interstate 10 near the Jefferson Street exit in Indio, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported at 9:18 a.m. CHP issued a sig alert forcing the shutdown of the number one lane at 9:34 a.m.

There is no information on injuries at this time,

The wreckage is expected to be cleared by noon.

The accident does not appear to be affecting westbound traffic, according to the Cal Trans traffic map.