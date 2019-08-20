Over $600K worth of drugs found in gas tank

Courtesy of El Centro Sector Border Patrol

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents of the Indio Station arrested a woman at the Highway 86 checkpoint accused of smuggling liquid methamphetamine and fentanyl allegedly found hidden inside her gas tank.

According to a news release by Border Patrol, Friday at approximately 12:50 p.m., the woman, a U.S. citizen, approached the checkpoint in a white Ford F-150. A K9 team alerted agents to the vehicle, prompting a secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, Border Patrol says the K9 once again alerted agents to the vehicle. A fiberscope camera was used to search the vehicle's gas tank, allowing agents to find numerous anomalies inside.

The news release reveals the gas tank was removed and agents were able to determine the anomalies were 23 sealed plastic bags containing an unknown liquid and one containing blue pills.

The liquid tested positive for the characteristics of meth and the pills tested positive for the characteristics of fentanyl.

According to Border Patrol, the 23 sealed plastic bags containing meth had a combined weight of 196 pounds with an estimated value of $612,000. The single sealed bag containing fentanyl had approximately 1000 pills and weighed one-pound. The estimated street value the fentanyl found is $25,000.

"Liquid meth and fentanyl are two of the most dangerous illegal narcotics being smuggled into the United States," said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Ryan J. Scudder. "Fortunately, our agents were able to successfully seize these drugs and keep them out of our communities."

The woman, the vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.