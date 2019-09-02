Over 50K in products stolen from Ulta Beauty stores across Southern California

Courtesy: La Quinta Sheriff's Facebook Page

LA QUINTA, Calif. -

On August 12, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team responded to the La Quinta Ulta Beauty after property was reported stolen.

The team used surveillance footage to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Abraham Barragan from Baldwin Park, who is now in custody.

They issued a search warrant at a residence Barragan was known to frequent in the 4600 block of Walnut Street, Baldwin Park.

Later, on August 26, the stolen property belonging to the La Quinta Ulta Beauty was found at the 1400 block of East 4th Street, Ontario after a search warrant was served.

Barragan is linked to over 30 grand thefts throughout the Riverside, San Diego, Orange, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles counties.

The total loss Ulta Beauty suffered across Southern California was approximately $50,400.