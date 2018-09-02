UPDATED: Power restored in Palm Springs after tree service downed lines

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Streets are back open and power is now restored after more than a hundred SCE customers were without electricity Saturday and Sunday.

Residents were advised to avoid the area as crews worked to repair the problem. Chino Dr. N Patencio, Crescent and Monte Vista were impacted by the street closures.

The family member of a tree trimming company seen on the scene said his father's trimming truck accidentally caused the pole to fall.

