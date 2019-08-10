News

Power restored to over 1700 customers in Palm Springs

An outage in Palm Springs left over 1700 customers without power Friday night.

A cause for the outage was not established, the last update revealed crews were working to analyze the problem. The outage was off SCE's reported outage page by around 10:30 p.m.

We had received reports that the outage was affecting air conditioning at Desert Regional Medical Center, however, Todd Burke, a spokesperson for the hospital said the A/C is working and the hospital is operating as normal on generator power.

