Ophelia Project recognized as 28th District nonprofit of the year

Senator Jeff Stone presenting the official resolution to Ophelia Project founding member and Board Chair, Bill Powers, along with President & CEO, Susan Francis.

The Ophelia Project, a program of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation, has been recognized by Senator Jeff Stone as the 28th Senatorial District’s 2018 Nonprofit of the Year.

Stone presented the official resolution to the organization's founding member and Board Chair, Bill Powers, along with President & CEO, Susan Francis, were presented the official resolution earlier this month.

The Ophelia Project was started in 1998 with the mission to empower and encourage teen girls to increase their sense of self-worth and maximize their potential contribution to society.

According to the organization, since it began, there were 5 girls in 1 school. Today it serves more than 500 girls in 14 schools in all three Coachella Valley school districts.Those girls are mentored by women recruited from the local community. On average, close to 100 volunteer mentors serve the teen girls in all three Coachella Valley school districts.

“We are truly honored to be awarded this official Resolution by Senator Stone, recognizing that Ophelia Project has been quietly changing the lives of over 4,000 girls in the Coachella Valley for the past 20 years,” says Susan. “Our program runs on the support of our wonderful volunteer Mentors, generous donors and community leaders like Senator Stone, who recognize the life-changing impact of Ophelia Project.”

If you'd like to become a mentor, click here.

