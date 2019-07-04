Opening of cooling centers in DHS and Cathedral City delayed

Cooling centers delayed in opening

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Two cooling centers that were expected to open on Monday night at 7pm, have reportedly delayed opening their doors until Tuesday.

The two centers, one located in Desert Hot Springs at Word of Life Fellowship Center (66-290 Estrella, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240) and the other in Cathedral City at Community Presbyterian Church (38-088 Chuperosa Lane, Cathedral City, CA 92234), are now expected to open tomorrow.

According to church representatives from Community Presbyterian Church, the delay is because of a contractual agreement that was not signed on time. The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission told News Channel 3 they could not comment on the matter as of now.

UPDATE:

A statement from Greg Rodriguez, the public policy advisor for Supervisor Manuel Perez reads: "Unfortunately we had some logistical issues come up today that prevented us from opening the cooling centers tonight. In order to protect everyone involved and deliver the right service we have to make sure insurance and liability issues are in place. We are confident we will have these issues worked out tomorrow to begin operations. We apologize for any inconvenience."

The Palm Springs cooling center, which was located at Demuth Community Center, is also closed and expected to reopen Tuesday night at a different location: the old Palm Springs boxing club building on El Cielo Rd.

For a complete list of all other available cooling centers in Riverside County, click here.

Watch News Channel 3 at 11pm for the latest.