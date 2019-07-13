One year since hiker went missing in Joshua Tree National Park

Paul Miller

Paul Miller

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Saturday, July 13 marks one year since Canadian hiker, Paul Miller, went missing in Joshua Tree National Park.

The 51-year-old father of two was on a planned visit to the area with his wife when he went for what was supposed to be a quick hike in the park before they returned to Canada.

The only trace of Miller left behind was his car, that was found near a trailhead. He has not been heard from since.

Family members were last in the area in May to search for anything that might lead to answers.

More information on the search for Paul Miller can also be found in this Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/FindPaulMiller/