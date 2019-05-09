One person suffers serious injuries in crash near the River

A person was transported to the hospital after a crash in Palm Desert, near the River.

According to Cal Fire, a crash with a single vehicle on its side was reported at 11:31 p.m. on the intersection of Bob Hope and Highway 111.

The victim required extrication from their vehicle, they were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Cal Fire.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating. An RSO spokesperson said deputies believe alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

The intersection has been shut down, no word on when it will be back open.

