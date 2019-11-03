One person seriously injured in Mecca traffic collision

110219 10P MECCA AXE

MECCA, Calif. - One person was seriously injured in a collision involving a pick-up truck and an SUV in Mecca.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Avenue 70 and Cleveland Street.

Cal Fire said 5 people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Two people suffered moderate injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said a motorist in a gray Dodge Ram was speeding before the vehicle crashed into a Chevy Tahoe.

One person was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center.