One person seriously injured in Mecca traffic collision

5 people hospitalized

Posted: Nov 02, 2019 09:19 PM PDT

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:03 AM PST

MECCA, Calif. - One person was seriously injured in a collision involving a pick-up truck and an SUV in Mecca.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Avenue 70 and Cleveland Street.

Cal Fire said 5 people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Two people suffered moderate injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said a motorist in a gray Dodge Ram was speeding before the vehicle crashed into a Chevy Tahoe.    

One person was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center.


