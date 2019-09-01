News

One person seriously hurt in traffic accident in Desert Hot Springs

One person taken to hosptial



Posted: Aug 31, 2019 09:27 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 02:37 PM PDT

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, after a traffic accident in Desert Hot Springs Saturday night. 

The California Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly after 7:00 pm, in the intersection of Dillon Road and Thousand Palms Canyon Road.
     
We are told a silver Mercedes was upside down when officers arrived on scene.
    
A witness told the CHP they saw a red pick up truck drive away from the scene. 
    
We are waiting for the California Highway Patrol to provide more information on the crash. 
    
