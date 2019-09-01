One person seriously hurt in traffic accident in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, after a traffic accident in Desert Hot Springs Saturday night.

The California Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly after 7:00 pm, in the intersection of Dillon Road and Thousand Palms Canyon Road.



We are told a silver Mercedes was upside down when officers arrived on scene.



A witness told the CHP they saw a red pick up truck drive away from the scene.



We are waiting for the California Highway Patrol to provide more information on the crash.



