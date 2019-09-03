One person killed in I-10 rollover crash
2nd person pulled from vehicle
CABAZON, Calif.- - At least one person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 eastbound in Cabazon.
The crash, which was reported at 10:08 a.m., involved two vehicles which reportedly rolled off the road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred east of Main Street in Cabazon.
One person died from injuries sustained in the crash, while a second person was pulled from one of the vehicles, according to Cal Fire.
Two Cal Fire fire engines and 12 firefighters have responded to the scene. Crews from the Morongo Fire Department are on scene assisting.
One vehicle, a silver sedan, was reportedly speeding when it struck a white pickup truck, according to CHP. The driver of the silver sedan was hospitalized, while the driver of the truck died on scene.
Officials are seeking any possible witnesses to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
According to CHP, at least one of the vehicles landed on the railroad in the area, forcing the railroad to shut down for an hour.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15