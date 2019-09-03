One person killed in I-10 rollover crash

One killed in Cabazon crash

CABAZON, Calif.- - At least one person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 eastbound in Cabazon.

The crash, which was reported at 10:08 a.m., involved two vehicles which reportedly rolled off the road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred east of Main Street in Cabazon.

One person died from injuries sustained in the crash, while a second person was pulled from one of the vehicles, according to Cal Fire.

Two Cal Fire fire engines and 12 firefighters have responded to the scene. Crews from the Morongo Fire Department are on scene assisting.

One vehicle, a silver sedan, was reportedly speeding when it struck a white pickup truck, according to CHP. The driver of the silver sedan was hospitalized, while the driver of the truck died on scene.

Officials are seeking any possible witnesses to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

According to CHP, at least one of the vehicles landed on the railroad in the area, forcing the railroad to shut down for an hour.

#10Incident [UPDATE] - One victim has been extricated and second victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) September 3, 2019