One person killed in crash near Desert Hot Springs
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - One person is dead following a crash near Desert Hot Springs Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported at 2:19 p.m. near the intersection of Mountain View Road and 20th Avenue.
One person sustained major injuries, and two people sustained minor injuries. All three were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Mountain View Road is closed between Dillon Road and Clubhouse Drive. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
A News Channel 3 news team is on scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15