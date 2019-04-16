One person killed in crash near Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - One person is dead following a crash near Desert Hot Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 2:19 p.m. near the intersection of Mountain View Road and 20th Avenue.

One person sustained major injuries, and two people sustained minor injuries. All three were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Mountain View Road is closed between Dillon Road and Clubhouse Drive. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

A News Channel 3 news team is on scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.

#CookIncident [Update] 3:13 P.M.: One patient transported with serious injuries and two additional patients transported with minor injuries. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) April 16, 2019