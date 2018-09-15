One person killed in a suspected drunk driver crash in Cathedral City

One person was killed in a rollover crash caused by a suspected drunk driver in Cathedral City Saturday.

The crash happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Date Palm Drive just north of Interstate 10, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Date Palm Drive was closed indefinitely between Interstate 10 and Varner Road for the death investigation.

