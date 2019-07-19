One person killed after crash involving mobile home in Beaumont
Crash reported at 10:26 a.m.
BEAUMONT, Calif.- - One person was killed in a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a mobile home in Beaumont Friday morning, according to Cal Fire.
The accident was reported near the intersection of Beaumont Avenue and 5th Street at 10:26 a.m.
The victim died on scene. A second patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Crews from Cal Fire as well as officers from the California Highway Patrol and Beaumont Police Department are on scene.
BPD officers are advising motorists to avoid the area.
A News Channel 3 news team is en route to the scene - stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.
