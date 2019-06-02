News

One person injured in SUV crash in Thermal

Crash happened Saturday afternoon

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 09:41 PM PDT

THERMAL, Calif.- - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, after an SUV crashed into a tree in Thermal.

The crash happened at 3:34 Saturday afternoon, at Fillmore Street and Grapefruit Boulevard.

Firefighters arrived on scene, and pulled one person from the wreckage.

The injured person was taken by ambulance to Desert Regional Medical Center.

No word yet on how the crash happened. 


