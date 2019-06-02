One person injured in SUV crash in Thermal
Crash happened Saturday afternoon
THERMAL, Calif.- - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, after an SUV crashed into a tree in Thermal.
The crash happened at 3:34 Saturday afternoon, at Fillmore Street and Grapefruit Boulevard.
Firefighters arrived on scene, and pulled one person from the wreckage.
The injured person was taken by ambulance to Desert Regional Medical Center.
No word yet on how the crash happened.
