One person critically injured in Palm Desert fire
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Cal Fire Riverside County fire fighters responded a house fire Sunday night in the 73-000 block of Red Circle in Palm Desert.
The fire was reported at 7:25 p.m.
Cal Fire says when fire crews arrived on scene, the home was "50% involved in fire", with reports of a victim trapped inside.
That person was rescued from the home and sent to the hospital in critical condition.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15