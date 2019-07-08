News

One person critically injured in Palm Desert fire

Posted: Jul 07, 2019 08:53 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 10:49 AM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Cal Fire Riverside County fire fighters responded a house fire Sunday night in the 73-000 block of Red Circle in Palm Desert.

The fire was reported at 7:25 p.m. 

Cal Fire says when fire crews arrived on scene, the home was "50% involved in fire", with reports of a victim trapped inside.

That person was rescued from the home and sent to the hospital in critical condition.

No word yet on what caused the fire. 
 


