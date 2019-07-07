Motorist injured in Indio rollover crash

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

INDIO, Calif. - One person is suffering major injuries after a PT Cruiser went down an embankment and landed on its roof Saturday night.

The accident was reported just before midnight near Cabazon Road and Dillon Road in Indio. The California Highway Patrol said it was a solo vehicle crash. No word yet on what may have led to the crash or if the person injured was the driver.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we follow this story.