Woman in critical condition after rollover in Aguanga

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AGUANGA, Calif.- - A woman has been hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover in Aguanga Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was reported at 4:26 p.m. on Highway 371 east of Lake Riverside Drive in Aguanga. According to Cal Fire, firefighters had to extricate the driver before she was transported to the hospital via Mercy Air Ambulance. The woman is currently in critical condition.

First responders at the scene told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia the woman's vehicle swerved off the roadway. The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic was backed up along Highway 371 for over 30 minutes, but roads were reopened by 5:15 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.