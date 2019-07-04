One person hospitalized after crash in Coachella
One person has been hospitalized after a crash in Coachella late Wednesday night, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at a little after 11 p.m. in the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Avenue 50.
An RSO spokesperson told News Channel 3 the crash may be DUI-related.
At this time, there is no word on the condition of the person hospitalized. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15