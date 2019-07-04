One person hospitalized after crash in Coachella

One person has been hospitalized after a crash in Coachella late Wednesday night, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at a little after 11 p.m. in the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Avenue 50.

An RSO spokesperson told News Channel 3 the crash may be DUI-related.

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the person hospitalized. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.