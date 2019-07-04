News

One person hospitalized after crash in Coachella

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 11:39 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 11:44 PM PDT

One person has been hospitalized after a crash in Coachella late Wednesday night, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at a little after 11 p.m. in the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Avenue 50.

An RSO spokesperson told News Channel 3 the crash may be DUI-related.

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the person hospitalized. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries