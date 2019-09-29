One person hospitalized after being stung by more than one hundred bees
Bee attack happened in Banning
BANNING, Calif. - One person is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by bees.
It happened just before 12:30 Saturday afternoon at the 7 hundred block of East Indian School Lane in Banning.
Cal Fire says one person was stung more than one hundred times before they were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Another person was stung, but refused medical treatment at the scene, before driving to the hospital on their own.
There is no information on their conditions.
