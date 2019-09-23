One person dead following I-10 collision

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

INDIO, Calif. - One person was killed in a collision on Interstate 10, eastbound, near the Monroe Street exit in Indio.

The incident was reported at 8:20 Sunday night.

The CHP says dispatchers received a call of a pedestrian walking on the freeway at 8:20 p.m.

Within a minute, another call came in from a passenger in a car involved in the collision.

A suspected homeless pedestrian from Perris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger from San Tan Valley, Arizona suffered minor injuries.

A third passenger was not hurt.



