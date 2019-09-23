One person dead following I-10 collision
Incident happened Sunday night
INDIO, Calif. - One person was killed in a collision on Interstate 10, eastbound, near the Monroe Street exit in Indio.
The incident was reported at 8:20 Sunday night.
The CHP says dispatchers received a call of a pedestrian walking on the freeway at 8:20 p.m.
Within a minute, another call came in from a passenger in a car involved in the collision.
A suspected homeless pedestrian from Perris was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger from San Tan Valley, Arizona suffered minor injuries.
A third passenger was not hurt.
