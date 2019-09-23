News

One person dead following I-10 collision

Incident happened Sunday night

By:

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 08:59 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:53 AM PDT

INDIO, Calif. - One person was killed in a collision on Interstate 10, eastbound, near the Monroe Street exit in Indio.

The incident was reported at 8:20 Sunday night.

The CHP says dispatchers received a call of a pedestrian walking on the freeway at 8:20 p.m.

Within a minute, another call came in from a passenger in a car involved in the collision.

A suspected homeless pedestrian from Perris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger from San Tan Valley, Arizona suffered minor injuries.

A third passenger was not hurt.


 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries