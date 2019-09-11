Yucca Valley man killed in Thousand Palms collision

Yucca Valley man killed in Thousand Palm

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - A Yucca Valley man, 56, was killed when his Nissan Sentra slammed into the back of a parked big rig semi truck Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to Cal Fire, a crash involving a vehicle and a semi-truck was reported at approximately 10:45 p.m.

A statement from the CHP said the motorist was driving westbound on Ramon Road, just west of Robert Road at a high rate of speed. He made an unsafe turning movement to the right side of the road where he collided with the back of a 2019 International tractor-trailer combination vehicle parked along the right shoulder of westbound Ramon Road, with its hazard lights activated.

The CHP statement adds the driver of the big rig was asleep in the big truck's sleeper compartment at the time of the collision. He did not suffer any injuries.

CHP officers closed westbound Ramon Road at Roberts Road for much of the night.

The Yucca Valley man's name had not yet been released Wednesday morning.

There was no word on any other injuries. Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for any updates.

