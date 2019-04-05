News

One person airlifted after overnight Indio crash

Posted: Apr 05, 2019 01:52 PM PDT

INDIO, Calif.- - One person was airlifted to a hospital this morning with injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision in Indio.
   
Firefighters responded at 12:30 a.m. to a crash in the 82000 block of Indio Boulevard, between Jackson and Monroe streets, and found three people injured, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
   
One victim suffered serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The two other victims suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital by ambulance, the fire department said.
   
The ages, genders and names of the victims were not disclosed.
   
The cause of the crash was under investigation.


