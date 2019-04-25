One of seven puppies thrown in Coachella dumpster dies

COACHELLA, Calif.- - One of the seven puppies thrown in away in a Coachella dumpster last week has died.

"Unfortunately, we have learned one of the dumped puppies has died. The very kind foster volunteer contacted us last night and shared the bad news. She said she believes the runt of litter just could not make a comeback," read a news release from Riverside County Animal Services. "She said the little one might have been on the bottom of the bag when the woman dumped the puppies into a trash bin and, possibly, just never recovered from that traumatic moment."

On Monday, 54-year-old Deborah Sue Culwell was arrested by Riverside County Animal Services Commander Chris Mayer. she faces seven felony charges of animal cruelty and seven misdemeanor charges of animal abandonment.

According to Animal Services, the remaining six appearances appear to be thriving.

The 38 dogs found in Culwell's home are still impounded and are taking care of by the veterinary team and animal care technicians at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms. The 38 dogs have all been examined and have no serious ailments.

Culwell is currently being charged $570 in board and care fees for each day that the 38 dogs remain in Animal Services custody.

"Commander Chris Mayer attempted to make contact with the owner of the 38 dogs on Wednesday afternoon. She was not home. A family member told Commander Mayer that she would not be speaking with him," continued the Animal Services news release. "These daily fees do not include the cost of vaccinations, examination fees, medications, nor state-mandated fees. In short, she is still the legal owner of the 38 dogs until she relinquishes ownership."

After those 10 days, Animal Services can legally coordinate disposition for the dogs by way of adoption or transfer them to a partner nonprofit in the Animal Services network of organizations.

The seven puppies were originally rescued Thursday afternoon by a good Samaritan passing by the dumpster, which is located behind the Coachella NAPA Auto Parts Store. The passerby brought the bag to the front of the store, and then a NAPA employee contacted Animal Services.

"If not for the Good Samaritan's actions, the puppies may not have survived much longer," said the Riverside County Animal Services in a release. "The mid-day temperatures in Coachella on Thursday were in the mid-90s range."