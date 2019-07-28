News

One man is dead after a car accident in Thousand Palms

No word on how the crash happened

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 10:37 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 06:54 AM PDT

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - One man is dead after a car crash crashed into a light pole.

It happened at 9:19 p.m. on Varner Road, between Ramon Road and Monterey Avenue in Thousand Palms.

 

 

There is no word on how it happened.

Cal Fire tells News Channel 3 no one else was injured in the crash. 

We are working to get more information, and will pass along more details as soon as new information comes in.  
 


