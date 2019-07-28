One man is dead after a car accident in Thousand Palms
No word on how the crash happened
THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - One man is dead after a car crash crashed into a light pole.
It happened at 9:19 p.m. on Varner Road, between Ramon Road and Monterey Avenue in Thousand Palms.
There is no word on how it happened.
Cal Fire tells News Channel 3 no one else was injured in the crash.
We are working to get more information, and will pass along more details as soon as new information comes in.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15