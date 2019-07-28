One man is dead after a car accident in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - One man is dead after a car crash crashed into a light pole.

It happened at 9:19 p.m. on Varner Road, between Ramon Road and Monterey Avenue in Thousand Palms.

Fatality Traffic Collision: RPT @ 9:19 p.m. Varner Rd. X Ramon Rd in Thousand Palms. Vehicle that struck a pole. 1 victim, trapped inside and perished at the scene. No other victims. CHP investigating, contact them w/any questions. #VarnerINCIDENT BC, 3 ENG, CHP, RSO CORONER — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) July 28, 2019

There is no word on how it happened.

Cal Fire tells News Channel 3 no one else was injured in the crash.

We are working to get more information, and will pass along more details as soon as new information comes in.

