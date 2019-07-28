One man injured in Cathedral City shooting, suspects at large

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - On Sunday, around 3:45 a.m. Cathedral City Police responded to several calls of gun shots heard near Mission Drive and San Antonio.

According to Cathedral City Police, when officers arrived at the scene they found the victim, a 36-year-old man from Cathedral City shot in the upper torso. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The victim said he was in the area when his vehicle was shot at several times. The victim was hit during the shooting. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Officers continue to search for a dark colored sedan occupied by at least three men, however they were unable to locate anyone involved. The shooting is under investigation and no other information is available.