One killed and one injured after crash in Cactus City

MECCA, Calif. - One person was killed and another trapped in a vehicle that crashed Saturday morning in a drainage ditch in the center divider of eastbound Interstate 10 in Cactus City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters responded at 2:50 a.m. to the freeway east of Frontage Road and located the vehicle, according to a statement from the Riverside County Fire Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person who was trapped in the vehicle was freed at 3:25 a.m. and transported to a hospital with serious injuries, the statement said.

The circumstances of what led to the crash were not available.

