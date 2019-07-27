News

One injured in clubhouse laundry room fire

Firefighters called to Toscana Country Club

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 07:34 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 01:28 PM PDT

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - Cal Fire Riverside firefighters responded to the 76000 block of Via Club Villa in Indian Wells at 6:10 a.m. Saturday after reports of a fire at a commercial clubhouse at Toscana Country Club. 

 

 

On Twitter, Cal Fire said a small fire started in a laundry room and was held with the sprinkler system. One person was apparently injured, but they declined further medical treatment. 

Fire resources were expected to remain on scene for 45 minutes following the incident.


