One injured in clubhouse laundry room fire

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - Cal Fire Riverside firefighters responded to the 76000 block of Via Club Villa in Indian Wells at 6:10 a.m. Saturday after reports of a fire at a commercial clubhouse at Toscana Country Club.

Commercial Structure Fire - 6:10 am 76000 blk of Via Club Villa, in Indian Wells. 5 ENG, 1 TRK, 1 Chief. FFs responded to alarm co reports of activation. First O/S reported a large commercial clubhouse w/ working fire, smoke from the basement. #ToscanaIncident — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) July 27, 2019

On Twitter, Cal Fire said a small fire started in a laundry room and was held with the sprinkler system. One person was apparently injured, but they declined further medical treatment.

Fire resources were expected to remain on scene for 45 minutes following the incident.