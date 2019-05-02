News

One hospitalized after DUI crash in La Quinta

By:

Posted: May 01, 2019 08:52 PM PDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 08:52 PM PDT

One person was transported to the hospital after a DUI crash in La Quinta.

The crash was initially reported at around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dune Palms and Avenue 48.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed eastbound Avenue 48 is closed at Dune Palms until at least 9 p.m. as they continue to investigate the crash.

We are working on gathering more details on the severity of the injuries suffered by the person transported.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries