One hospitalized after DUI crash in La Quinta
One person was transported to the hospital after a DUI crash in La Quinta.
The crash was initially reported at around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dune Palms and Avenue 48.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed eastbound Avenue 48 is closed at Dune Palms until at least 9 p.m. as they continue to investigate the crash.
We are working on gathering more details on the severity of the injuries suffered by the person transported.
