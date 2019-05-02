One hospitalized after DUI crash in La Quinta

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

One person was transported to the hospital after a DUI crash in La Quinta.

The crash was initially reported at around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dune Palms and Avenue 48.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed eastbound Avenue 48 is closed at Dune Palms until at least 9 p.m. as they continue to investigate the crash.

We are working on gathering more details on the severity of the injuries suffered by the person transported.

