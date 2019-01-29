One horse dead, several others neglected at North Shore property

One of the horses on the property (Courtesy of Riverside County Animal Services)

NORTH SHORE, Calif.- - Several horses were removed from a property in North Shore after Riverside County Animal Services officers discovered they were neglected.

Officers said they investigated the property, located on Via Verbana, after receiving a call from a concerned citizen this morning who reported seeing a horse on the ground with no food around it.

According to RCAS, when officers arrived at the property a short time later they found several neglected horses and one horse that had already died. The deceased horse was removed from the property and will be transported to a lab for a necropsy.

Officers said they did not see any hay or food of any kind on the property.

The owner of the horses arrived shortly after the officers were on scene. They have relinquished ownership of the other animals.

One of the horses found on the property

In total, officers removed six thin horses, one miniature horse, and one burro. The animals were transported to the county’s San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus in San Jacinto.

Since the animals were surrendered to Animal Services, they are immediately available for adoption. The San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus is located at 581 S. Grand Ave., San Jacinto, 92582. The campus' phone number is (951) 358-7387.

A cruelty investigation remains open pending the necropsy results.