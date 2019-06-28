News

One dead, three seriously injured after crash in Desert Center

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 08:32 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 08:54 PM PDT

One person is dead, three have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Desert Center.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle rollover occurred on eastbound Interstate 10 at Corn Springs Road. The crash was reported at 6:52 p.m.

Five Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department engines and three airships are at the scene.

 

 

All lanes in that area were back open at 8:48 p.m., according to CHP. We are working on confirming more details on the crash. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries