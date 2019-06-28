One dead, three seriously injured after crash in Desert Center
One person is dead, three have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Desert Center.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle rollover occurred on eastbound Interstate 10 at Corn Springs Road. The crash was reported at 6:52 p.m.
Five Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department engines and three airships are at the scene.
All lanes in that area were back open at 8:48 p.m., according to CHP. We are working on confirming more details on the crash.
