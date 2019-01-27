News

One dead, one seriously injured after I-10 rollover

West of Cactus City rest area

By:

Posted: Jan 27, 2019 05:13 AM PST

Updated: Jan 27, 2019 05:13 AM PST

CACTUS CITY, Calif. -- - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after an early morning crash on the I-10 Sunday. 

According to initial reports, one car rolled over into the center divider on the eastbound I-10 just west of the Cactus City rest area. 

The crash happened just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.

No identities have been released at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more. 


