One dead, one seriously injured after I-10 rollover

MGN Online

CACTUS CITY, Calif. -- - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after an early morning crash on the I-10 Sunday.

According to initial reports, one car rolled over into the center divider on the eastbound I-10 just west of the Cactus City rest area.

The crash happened just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.

No identities have been released at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more.