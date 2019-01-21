One dead in fiery Rancho Mirage crash

MGN Online

RANCHO MIRAGE., Calif. -- - One person is dead after a car ran a stop sign, crashed into a fence and caught on fire on Country Club Drive and Morningside Drive Saturday morning.

Officials received a call around 12:11 a.m. about a car that ran a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Morningside Drive.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames and a deputy on scene was unsuccessful in putting out flames upon arrival.

Officials believe only one victim was in the vehicle. The identity and gender are unknown at this time.

Country Club Drive and Morningside Drive will remain closed for several hours while police are investigating.

